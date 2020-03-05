BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $355,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 252.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332,234. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.36. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $65.65 and a 1-year high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.