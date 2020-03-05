Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX)

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,621 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 172,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 117.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,755,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

In related news, Director Stanley M. Kuriyama sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $136,395.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 334,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALEX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 10,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.11. Alexander & Baldwin Inc has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc is Hawai`i's premier commercial real estate company and the state's foremost owner of grocery-anchored retail centers. A&B is a fully integrated real estate investment trust and owns, operates and manages approximately 3.5 million square feet of primarily retail and industrial space in Hawai`i, and is a major landowner in the state.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexander & Baldwin Inc (NYSE:ALEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.