Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,443 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000.

Get iShares North American Natural Resources ETF alerts:

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,503 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.