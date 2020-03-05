Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBI. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 356,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 384,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 76,900 shares during the period. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 497,371 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 99,816 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 11.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HBI traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 215,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,532,316. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.82. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.11 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day moving average is $14.64.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

