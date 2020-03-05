Comerica Bank Buys 24,872 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 131.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vistra Energy during the third quarter worth $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 362.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,353. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.63. Vistra Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

