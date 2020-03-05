Comerica Bank Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AHH traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 2,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,095. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 14.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $41.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

AHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

