Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.14% of Koppers worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOP. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Koppers by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,504 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Koppers by 130.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 48,643 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Koppers by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 223,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 32,293 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koppers by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. The firm has a market cap of $423.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.42. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.02 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $393.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.67 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 60.30% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Koppers from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Koppers in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Koppers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Koppers from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

