CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,255 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CGI were worth $955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CGI by 6,532.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CGI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $87.13. The company has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.88.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GIB shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

