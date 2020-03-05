Comerica Bank Acquires 1,885 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. SWS Partners raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after acquiring an additional 82,641 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,351,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 62,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,853. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $80.18 and a 52 week high of $94.86.

