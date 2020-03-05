Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The company has a market cap of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

