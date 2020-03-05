Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYBT. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth $497,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 50.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,995 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 134.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 34,129 shares in the last quarter. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYBT. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.60. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,602. The company has a market cap of $792.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.54. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.95.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million. Equities research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Comerica Bank Buys 24,872 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp
Comerica Bank Buys 24,872 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc.
Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report