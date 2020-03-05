China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 908 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in China Life Insurance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 14,229 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $695,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at $25,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LFC. ValuEngine lowered China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

NYSE:LFC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.75. 11,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.37. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.71, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About China Life Insurance

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.