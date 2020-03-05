Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 2.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 695,820 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)
Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.
