Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 2.9%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) shares traded down 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 695,820 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 33,375.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40,718 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Gold Standard Ventures by 173.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 45,077 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Standard Ventures during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

