Splitit (ASX:SPT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Splitit (ASX:SPT)’s share price rose 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.50 ($0.35) and last traded at A$0.49 ($0.35), approximately 1,034,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.45 ($0.32).

The firm has a market capitalization of $158.88 million and a PE ratio of -8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of A$0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 17.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

About Splitit (ASX:SPT)

Splitit Payments Ltd, a technology company, provides credit card based installment solutions to businesses and retailers in Israel. Its Splitit Payment Platform operates as an intermediate layer between a merchant's platform and its existing payment gateway. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

