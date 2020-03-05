Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Shares Up 3.2%

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) shares traded up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00, 1,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.22.

About Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

