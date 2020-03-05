GB Sciences (NASDAQ:VSTR) Shares Down 2.1%

GB Sciences (NASDAQ:VSTR) shares dropped 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 266,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,185,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

GB Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTR)

Valuesetters, Inc provides consulting, subscription, advertising, and boutique advisory services. It also sells digital goods through its Internet and mobile device platforms in the media and entertainment markets. The company was formerly known as DBS Investments, Inc and changed its name to Valuesetters, Inc in December 2003.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for GB Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.