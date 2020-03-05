Livehire (ASX:LVH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) dropped 4.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 195,570 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.21 ($0.15).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45.

In other news, insider Michael Rennie 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th.

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

