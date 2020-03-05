A2 Milk (ASX:A2M) Trading Up 0.3%

A2 Milk Company Ltd (ASX:A2M) was up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$16.18 ($11.48) and last traded at A$16.18 ($11.48), approximately 4,297,209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$16.13 ($11.44).

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion and a PE ratio of 92.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$13.98.

About A2 Milk (ASX:A2M)

The a2 Milk Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, commercializes A1 protein free branded milk and related products in Australia, New Zealand, China, other Asian countries, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company offers fresh milk under the a2 Milk brand; and infant formula under the a2 Platinum brand.

