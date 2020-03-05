Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Shares Up 7.1%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)’s share price rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21, approximately 2,710 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 17,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group (OTCMKTS:GNZUF)

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

