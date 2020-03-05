Intu Properties (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) Trading Down 32.2%

Shares of Intu Properties plc (OTCMKTS:CCRGF) traded down 32.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 4,100,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 107% from the average session volume of 1,976,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered Intu Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.49.

