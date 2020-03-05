Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) Shares Up 3.6%

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) shot up 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.85 and last traded at $10.79, 3,900 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 45% from the average session volume of 7,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

