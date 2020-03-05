Summit Properties (LON:SMTP) Trading Down 1.1%

Summit Properties Ltd (LON:SMTP) fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.36 ($0.02), 39,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.38 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.32 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 6.08.

