Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) Trading 1.6% Higher

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) shares traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.70 and last traded at $25.70, 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $855,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 67.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 88,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares in the last quarter.

