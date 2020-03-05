RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RMM) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM) dropped 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.60 and last traded at $20.66, approximately 81,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 72,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.77.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.0917 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 409,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $716,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in RiverNorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,396 shares during the period.

