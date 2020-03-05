Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Shares Down 3%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) shares were down 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.47, approximately 104,701 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 140,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.10 price target on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.80.

About Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market. As of April 5, 2019, the company operated 11 Fire & Flower branded stores in Canada. It is also involved in wholesale cannabis supply business in Saskatchewan.

