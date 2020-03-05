First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:FTAG) were up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74, approximately 600 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.84.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.