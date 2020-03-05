KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Shares of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX) were up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.21, approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

