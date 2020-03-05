Pearson (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Trading Up 1.1%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Pearson plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.00 and last traded at $8.95, approximately 1,214 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.18.

Pearson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services. It offers Sage business cloud accounting solution; Sage business cloud financials, a solution that provides real-time source of information; Sage business cloud people, a cloud HR and people system; Sage business cloud enterprise management, a solution for managing the business; and Sage Intacct, a solution for CFOs to access integrated management and financial reports across the business entities.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Splitit Stock Price Up 8.9%
Splitit Stock Price Up 8.9%
Antofagasta Shares Up 3.2%
Antofagasta Shares Up 3.2%
Taylor Wimpey Shares Up 1.5%
Taylor Wimpey Shares Up 1.5%
GB Sciences Shares Down 2.1%
GB Sciences Shares Down 2.1%
Livehire Stock Price Down 4.8%
Livehire Stock Price Down 4.8%
A2 Milk Trading Up 0.3%
A2 Milk Trading Up 0.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report