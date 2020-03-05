Gold Standard Ventures (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV) Trading Down 2.9%

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.66, 695,820 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 130% from the average session volume of 302,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gold Standard Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSV. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gold Standard Ventures by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,852,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after buying an additional 1,552,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Standard Ventures by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,814,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,632,000 after purchasing an additional 314,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Standard Ventures during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada.

