SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Stock Price Down 4.7%

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)’s stock price traded down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.85, 1,700 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF)

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.