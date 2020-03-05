Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY) Shares Up 0.6%

Tokai Carbon Co. (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41, 1,100 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

About Tokai Carbon (OTCMKTS:TKCBY)

Tokai Carbon Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells carbon-related products and services in Japan. It operates through Carbon Black, Graphite Electrodes, Fine Carbon, Industrial Furnaces and Related Products, and Other Operations segments. The company offers carbon black, including SEAST, TOKABLACK, Aqua Black, and Thermal black varieties, which are used to reinforce the rubber in tires; and as a black pigment in various black-colored products.

