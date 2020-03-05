ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) Shares Down 7.9%

ITE Group plc (OTCMKTS:ITEGY) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70, approximately 9,184 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 643% from the average daily volume of 1,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.44.

About ITE Group (OTCMKTS:ITEGY)

ITE Group plc organizes trade exhibitions and conferences worldwide. The company serves various industrial sectors, such as building and interiors; food, drink, and hospitality; oil, gas, and energy; travel and tourism; transportation and logistics; security and protection; fashion, clothing, and textiles; engineering and industrial; electronic and electrical technology; healthcare and medical; mining; beauty and cosmetics; automotive; construction and machinery; paper, print, and packaging; agriculture; aerospace; books and publishing; business services; chemicals and coatings; cleaning and hygiene; education and careers; furniture; food ingredients and technology; IT and telecoms; jewelry; leisure and work boats; lighting; plastics; real estate; sport and leisure; and woodworking and forestry.

