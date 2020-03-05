Argentex Group (LON:AGFX) Trading 6% Higher

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Argentex Group PLC (LON:AGFX) rose 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 162.45 ($2.14) and last traded at GBX 158 ($2.08), approximately 158,237 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149 ($1.96).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 161.56. The stock has a market cap of $186.79 million and a PE ratio of 16.84.

Argentex Group Company Profile (LON:AGFX)

Argentex Group PLC provides foreign exchange services worldwide. The company offers voice broking, an online platform and consultancy services for corporate, institutional, and private clients. Argentex Group PLC was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

