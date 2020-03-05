Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 19.2%

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s stock price fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Saab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in Alexander & Baldwin Inc
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Comerica Bank Has $1.01 Million Position in Hanesbrands Inc.
Comerica Bank Buys 24,872 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp
Comerica Bank Buys 24,872 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Comerica Bank Raises Position in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc
Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc.
Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report