Saab (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Trading Down 19.2%

Saab AB (OTCMKTS:SAABF)’s stock price fell 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.80 and last traded at $27.80, 1,070 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 168% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.61.

Saab Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for the military, defense, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Support and Services, Industrial Products and Services, and Kockums. The Aeronautics segment develops, produces, and sells air power systems and military aviation systems, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft systems.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Saab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.