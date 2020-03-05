Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) Stock Price Down 18.1%

Achaogen Inc (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) shares traded down 18.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, 138,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 222,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Achaogen Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ)

Achaogen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

