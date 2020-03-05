CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) shot up 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.72 and last traded at $33.72, 4,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several research firms have commented on CBGPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Get CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.47.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLOSE BROS GRP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.