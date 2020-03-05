Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Decreased by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,995,979. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.21. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

