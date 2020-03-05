BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,272 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.93 on Thursday, hitting $39.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,305,677. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.41.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.