BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 682,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,028,246. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.98 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.41.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

