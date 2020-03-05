BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,598,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,610,633 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.94.

