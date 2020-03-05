iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF comprises 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $370,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,156,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 51.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 12,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.08. The company had a trading volume of 591,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,209. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.51. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.73 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

