Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 261,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,656,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,841,000 after purchasing an additional 175,211 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV traded down $3.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.50. The company had a trading volume of 7,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,152. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.95. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

