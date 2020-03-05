BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,612 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNDF. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period.

FNDF stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,615. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $24.78 and a 12 month high of $29.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

