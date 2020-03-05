iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $8.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $306.10. The company had a trading volume of 216,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,934,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $327.99 and its 200-day moving average is $312.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.10 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.