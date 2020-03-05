BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,725 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 1.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,898,000 after buying an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,532,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,304,000 after acquiring an additional 130,861 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,530,000.

Shares of SLYV traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.88. 312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,937. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $54.16 and a 52 week high of $66.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

