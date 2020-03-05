BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,839 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for about 2.5% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $7,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares during the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,645,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,883,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 472.2% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 233,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,211,000 after acquiring an additional 192,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,380,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,184,000 after acquiring an additional 148,680 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.26. 10,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,317. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $59.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day moving average of $57.02.

