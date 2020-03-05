SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Bought by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF comprises about 2.1% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,481. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.44. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

