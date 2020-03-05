BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 15,865 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,865 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 32,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 1,167,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,593. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.99 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

