BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,001 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.2% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 40.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,139. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.62. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.44 and a one year high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

