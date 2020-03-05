BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 14,181 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares during the quarter. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $10,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCY. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,881,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,015,000 after buying an additional 282,454 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 714,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,148,000 after buying an additional 213,403 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,102,000. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,041,000.

Shares of PCY traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.89. 125,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,791. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.40.

