BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $13.34 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2020

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.4% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,685,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,949,000 after purchasing an additional 82,408 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,331,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,733,000 after purchasing an additional 148,452 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,061,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,284,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 602,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 428,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,738 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.35. 3,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,807. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.66. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.57 and a 52 week high of $77.74.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

